John Block, Christo Scholtz expected to report to prison soon
The Constitutional Court dismissed their applications for leave to appeal their convictions and sentences for corruption and money laundering.
CAPE TOWN - Former African National Congress (ANC) Northern Cape chairperson John Block and businessman Christo Scholtz have to report to prison in the coming days after their last-ditch effort to stay out of jail for corruption failed.
On Monday, the Constitutional Court dismissed their applications for leave to appeal their convictions and sentences for corruption and money laundering.
The two were slapped with 15-year jail sentences in 2016 by the Northern Cape High Court.
The case related to lucrative property tenders awarded by several Northern Cape government departments.
The National Prosecuting Authority's Phaladi Shuping says they welcome the Constitutional Court 's decision.
Now, the question remains when Block and Scholtz have to report to prison.
“It’s the responsibility of the registrar in the Northern Cape to start with the necessary process of completing a detention warrant and to make them aware that these two people have to surrender themselves to prison authorities. As to how long that process is going to be, we’re not quite sure, but we think it’s a process that can take two to five days,” said Shuping.
The Constitutional Court has ruled the application brought by Block and Scholtz had no reasonable prospects of success.
