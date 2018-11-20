Investment to top agenda as Ramaphosa hosts Germany’s Steinmeier
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived in South Africa on Monday on a three-day visit to promote closer diplomatic and economic ties.
CAPE TOWN – Investment is set to top the agenda when President Cyril Ramaphosa hosts German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Tuynhuys on Tuesday.
Steinmeier arrived in South Africa on Monday on a three-day visit to promote closer diplomatic and economic ties.
He's praised Ramaphosa for his action on corruption.
The German head of state is accompanied by a delegation of leading German business representatives.
South Africa is Germany's biggest trading partner in Africa.
It's anticipated that today's meeting of the two presidents will lead to the signing of new trade and investment agreements.
President Ramaphosa is on a mission to ramp up foreign direct investment of $100 billion over the next five years.
He's currently at around $35 billion.
Steinmeier is the first German head of state to visit South Africa in two decades.
The Presidency says that Ramaphosa's meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of the G20 Africa Summit in Berlin last month has re-energised relations between the two countries.
More than 600 German companies do business in South Africa.
The Presidency says this state visit will afford both leaders the opportunity to discuss multilateral issues, and to cooperate closely as non-permanent members on the UN Security Council over the next two years.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
