IMF says optimism in SA's economic recovery fading

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
Go

IMF says optimism in SA's economic recovery fading

South Africa’s economic recovery plans face serious constraints with growing debt of state firms domestically and capital outflows as a result of global trade tensions, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said.

FILE: A man walks past the International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters in Washington DC on 5 September, 2018. Picture: AFP
FILE: A man walks past the International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters in Washington DC on 5 September, 2018. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s economic recovery plans face serious constraints with growing debt of state firms domestically and capital outflows as a result of global trade tensions, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday.

In October the global lender said it saw Africa’s most industrialised economy expanding by 0.8% in 2018, down from a prior forecast of 1.5%. South Africa’s Treasury predicts growth of 0.7%.

The recession-bound economy and a bleak budget in October have piled pressure on President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“Some of the initial optimism has dissipated as growth remains stuck in low gear and reform implementation has faced constraints,” the IMF said, naming the state power firm Eskom as a key risk.

The president’s work is made harder by cash-strapped state-owned firms, including debt-ridden Eskom, which is struggling to supply the nation’s power.

The IMF said the proposal to amend property laws to allow for expropriation without compensation should be carefully considered and be guided by lessons of international experience.

“Land reform should focus on enhancing agricultural productivity and strengthening tenure security,” said the IMF.

A parliamentary team has recommended a constitutional amendment to make it possible for the state to expropriate land without compensation. The recommendation will now go to the national assembly for a vote.

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA