I declined many invitations to meet the Guptas - Gordhan
Pravin Gordhan says he has never had direct one-on-one meetings with the Guptas and says he has on many occasions declined invitations to meet them.
JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has told the state capture commission that former President Jacob Zuma once tried to get him to meet with one of the Gupta brothers at their Saxonwold compound, but he refused.
On Tuesday, Gordhan has concluded his testimony inside the Parktown building where the commission’s hearings are taking place while outside, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema is addressing supporters who’ve been calling on the minister to resign.
Gordhan says he refused to attend the meeting because he was not told what it was about.
“I was told the Presidency put Rajesh Tony Gupta in touch with [Dondo] Mogajane and Gupta called Mogajane repeatedly asking for a meeting with me. However, Gupta never said who would be at such a meeting and what the agenda for the meeting was to be.
"We were even asked to attend the meeting at the Gupta family compound in Saxonwold and I refused to schedule a meeting with them, whether at their residence or anywhere else.”
WATCH: Gordhan gives evidence at Zondo commission
Gordhan says he has never had direct one-on-one meetings with the Guptas and says he has on many occasions declined invitations to meet them.
He says because his statement to the commission was leaked, people chose aspects of his testimony and made up their minds about his interactions with the Gupta family.
So, he wanted to provide context and clarity.
“I’ve had no direct one-on-one meetings with the Guptas and I hope the media get this clear. I’ve never been to Saxonwold, in the so-called compound, and I’ve never been to the wedding.”
He says as a matter of fact, he declined many meetings that were requested by the Gupta family.
“There were repeated efforts to try to meet me or get me into a meeting, all of which I turned down.”
Gordhan has confirmed he did meet with an Indian businessman in 2010 because he was a potential investor.
He maintains he doesn’t remember whether Ajay Gupta attended that meeting, but says his former chief of staff told him the Gupta brother was there.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Politics
-
Gordhan hits back at EFF: I don't submit to intimidation or bullying
-
Mahumapelo vs ANC case on NW PEC struck off the roll, again
-
John Block, Christo Scholtz expected to report to prison soon
-
Kodwa: EFF's criticism of Gordhan a distraction
-
Gordhan: I made no deals with Zuma to return as Finance Minister
-
Zuma: ANC needs two-thirds majority win at polls to undo injustices of past
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.