I declined many invitations to meet the Guptas - Gordhan

Pravin Gordhan says he has never had direct one-on-one meetings with the Guptas and says he has on many occasions declined invitations to meet them.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has told the state capture commission that former President Jacob Zuma once tried to get him to meet with one of the Gupta brothers at their Saxonwold compound, but he refused.

On Tuesday, Gordhan has concluded his testimony inside the Parktown building where the commission’s hearings are taking place while outside, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema is addressing supporters who’ve been calling on the minister to resign.

Gordhan says he refused to attend the meeting because he was not told what it was about.

“I was told the Presidency put Rajesh Tony Gupta in touch with [Dondo] Mogajane and Gupta called Mogajane repeatedly asking for a meeting with me. However, Gupta never said who would be at such a meeting and what the agenda for the meeting was to be.

"We were even asked to attend the meeting at the Gupta family compound in Saxonwold and I refused to schedule a meeting with them, whether at their residence or anywhere else.”

WATCH: Gordhan gives evidence at Zondo commission

Gordhan says he has never had direct one-on-one meetings with the Guptas and says he has on many occasions declined invitations to meet them.

He says because his statement to the commission was leaked, people chose aspects of his testimony and made up their minds about his interactions with the Gupta family.

So, he wanted to provide context and clarity.

“I’ve had no direct one-on-one meetings with the Guptas and I hope the media get this clear. I’ve never been to Saxonwold, in the so-called compound, and I’ve never been to the wedding.”

He says as a matter of fact, he declined many meetings that were requested by the Gupta family.

“There were repeated efforts to try to meet me or get me into a meeting, all of which I turned down.”

Gordhan has confirmed he did meet with an Indian businessman in 2010 because he was a potential investor.

He maintains he doesn’t remember whether Ajay Gupta attended that meeting, but says his former chief of staff told him the Gupta brother was there.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)