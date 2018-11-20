Hunt hopes his Bafana players come back healthy for Baroka TKO semi

The health of the defensive trio of captain Hlatshwayo, Hlanti and Mkhwanazi will have Hunt holding his breath, especially since Robyn Johannes will be out through suspension.

JOHANNESBURG - Bidvest Wits are preparing to face Baroka in the semi-final of the Telkom Knockout competition without their star players who are currently on national duty with Bafana Bafana.

Goalkeeper Darren Keet, who is likely to be in goal in the Nelson Mandela Challenge match against Paraguay at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Tuesday night, along with defenders Thulani Hlatshwayo, Sifiso Hlanti and Buhle Mkhwanazi have all been in Stuart Baxter’s squad over the past two weeks.

The absence of these players has given Hunt some headaches trying to prepare for the important TKO match against Baroka at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The health of defensive trio of captain Hlatshwayo, Hlanti and Mkhwanazi will have Hunt holding his breath, especially since Robyn Johannes will be out through suspension after picking up a red card in their last league encounter against Bloemfontein Celtic last week.

“We have had players away with Bafana which is always a problem, you don’t know what you are going to get back, they are playing tonight again, we can’t do anything tomorrow. Thursday will be a downtime day, so we’ll have the guys back for one day’s preparation and you can’t do much with that.

“It is what it is though, but the players coming back will know what is expected of them provided that they are fit, and we will take it from there.”

The TKO defending champions will know the exploits of Baroka who convincingly beat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 in the quarters to get to the semi-final stage of the competition but will also rely on the fact that they have played well away from the Bidvest Stadium this season.

Wits went past Free State Stars at Goble Park in the opening round of the TKO competition while they also beat Maritzburg United 2-1 at the Harry Gwala Stadium to book their place in the semi-finals.

The match kicks off at 15:00 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.