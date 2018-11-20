HPCSA workers protest over job security

About 100 employees are protested on Tuesday morning against a new automatic data capturing system.

JOHANNESBURG - Workers at the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) in Pretoria have abandoned their posts over concerns about job security.

About 100 employees protested on Tuesday morning against a new automatic data capturing system.

Workers want the system scrapped, claiming they weren’t consulted about its implementation.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) says this threatens the jobs of their members who have previously done this work manually.

Nehawu's Khuliso Masianuga said: “They are introducing automation. So, when it happens like that, Nehawu questioned why they were not consulting us because it will affect our members and it may also result in our members being retrenched in the near future.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)