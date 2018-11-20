Gordhan: Zuma pushed for nuclear deal to become a reality
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is set to return to the commission on Tuesday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has told the state capture inquiry that former President Jacob Zuma pushed hard for the contentious nuclear power deal to become a reality.
This despite red flags being raised over how expensive the project would be.
Gordhan is set to return to the commission on Tuesday morning.
On Monday, he testified that he was reappointed to the Finance Ministry in late 2016 because of the turmoil in the markets caused by his predecessor Nhlanhla Nene's axing.
The Economic Freedom Fighters led a protest against the minister at the commission on Monday.
WATCH: EFF protests outside state capture inquiry
Gordhan says people must be wary of such attacks.
"That means those who are attacking us have something to hide, something to protect, something to disturb the public with. The question is what? with hopes of that coming out at some stage."
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
