Gordhan: I made no deals with Zuma to return as Finance Minister
Pravin Gordhan says he did, however, ask former President Jacob Zuma to commit to dealing with three issues, including the presence of Tom Moyane at Sars and Dudu Myeni at SAA.
JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says he did not make any deals with former President Jacob Zuma when he was asked to replace Des van Rooyen as Finance Minister in 2015.
WATCH LIVE: Gordhan continues giving evidence at Zondo commission
Gordhan says he did, however, ask Zuma to commit to dealing with three issues including the presence of Tom Moyane at Sars and Dudu Myeni at South African Airways (SAA).
The minister continued his testimony at the state capture commission on Tuesday morning.
Gordhan returned to Treasury after the markets rejected Zuma’s dismissal of Nhlanhla Nene and the short-lived appointment of Van Rooyen.
Gordhan says he was surprised that Zuma wanted to return him to the Finance Ministry.
He says that Zuma told him that while he was happy with Van Rooyen and how qualified he was for the job, there were people who felt that Gordhan would “calm the markets”.
Gordhan says while he didn’t make deals with Zuma before accepting the job, he made it clear which issues he wanted Zuma to deal with.
He also told the commission that before his meeting with Zuma, African National Congress (ANC) leaders Jessie Duarte and Cyril Ramaphosa asked him not to refuse redeployment by the former president.
