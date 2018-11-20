Gordhan hits back at EFF: I don't submit to intimidation or bullying

Without providing any evidence, the EFF has called Minister Pravin Gordhan a corrupt liar and labelled him 'the biggest enabler of state capture'.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has indirectly responded to accusations by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), challenging the party to hand over evidence against him to the state capture commission and warning he won't submit to bullying.

The red berets picketed outside the Zondo Commission's venue in Parktown on Monday as Gordhan was testifying.

The EFF has accused Pravin Gordhan of previously holding a bank account in Canada while he was still Sars commissioner. It’s alleged he told people with tax problems to pay money into the said account.

Gordhan has responded to these claims.

“Sadly, I don’t make deals with smugglers, taxpayers or submit to intimidation or bullying. I’m not a commodity for sale and I think the Guptas learnt that too.”

The minister challenged those who have anything on him to come forward.

“Those who are making these allegations should come under oath to commissions like this one, and this one in particular, and say what they have to say. They must also subject themselves to cross-examination if need be.”

Gordhan says for as long as he has been a minister, he has accounted to South Africans and not bullies.

'THIS MAN MUST STEP DOWN'

Outside the state capture commission venue, EFF supporters have gathered and are once again calling for the minister to step down.

EFF Gauteng deputy chairperson Itane Mukwevho addressed supporters.

“It’s high time that we take this demonstration seriously, this man has lied to the entire citizenship of South Africa that he’s never even met the Guptas. Today we’re here with a clear mandate that this man must step down as an MP and as a minister.”

