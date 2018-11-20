Golden Arrow commuters call for security after robberies

On Monday, two armed men embarked on a bus from Cape Town to Mitchells Plain and robbed passengers of their belongings.

CAPE TOWN - Golden Arrow commuters are calling on the bus company to implement safety and security measures following a string of robberies on buses.

Passengers have raised concerns following a number of robberies on buses along the Mitchells Plain route. They want the bus company to take action and start introducing CCTV cameras and security guards on buses, especially those on busy routes.

A commuter, who was on a bus to Mitchells Plain on Monday, says she was traumatised when two men embarked on a bus and demanded that people hand over their phones.

“I think they should get security on the bus just so that they check people as they get into the bus, so that we know we’re safe when we get on there. I wouldn’t want to put my life at risk all the time.”

Regular commuters have commented on Facebook that these incidents have become more frequent over the past two months.

Golden Arrow's Bronwen Dyke-Beyer says they are aware of the incidents.

“We are working closely with SAPS and are lobbying government to prioritise our concerns.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)