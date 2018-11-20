Eskom: Coal stockpiles remain low at 10 stations, load shedding a risk
Eskom's acting group executive for generation Andrew Etzinger says that a number of power stations have not been properly maintained and therefore there’s a risk of load shedding.
JOHANNESBURG – Eskom says that coal stockpiles remain low at 10 of its power stations, with load shedding remaining a real risk.
The power utility says that three weeks ago the average coal stockpile level was sitting at 24.2 days now it's increased slightly to 25 days.
However, the main concern is about stockpiles at 10 power stations that have less than 20 days stock.
“No practical imminent but it’s a possibility. So, perhaps an analogy would be if you were driving from Johannesburg to Durban without a spare wheel in your car, there’s that possibility that you’re going hit a pothole and if you hit a pothole, we’re out of spare wheels.”
Etzinger says the utility has also been dealing with leadership challenges and corruption which has affected operations.
“This is not a matter of board of directors, it’s the very DNA of the company. At a very practical level, it has resulted in significant coal shortages.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
