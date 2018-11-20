Eskom appeals to citizens to use electricity sparingly to avoid load shedding
Eskom says while load shedding is unlikely to take place this week, the festive season may bring about power outages depending on usage.
JOHANNESBURG – Eskom is again appealing to residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly as it battles to bring a coal supply shortage under control.
The power utility implemented emergency stage-one load shedding on Sunday after it confirmed that some of its power stations have less than 10 days of coal stocks.
The utility spokesperson Dikatso Mothae says: "We just ask that our customers use electricity sparingly throughout the day but more especially over the evening peak from about 5pm until 9pm in the evening. And that will also help us to limit the need to load shed."
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
