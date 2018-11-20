Erasmus: It’s good to have our captain available
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi was cited for a headbutt on Scotland centre Peter Horne in the 30th minute. The match officials on the day missed the incident but World Rugby’s citing committee picked up the incident after the match.
JOHANNESBURG - Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus says that he is delighted to have his captain Siya Kolisi available for their final European tour match against Wales in Cardiff after he was cleared to play by World Rugby’s citing committee.
The 27-year-old Kolisi escaped with a warning as the headbutt was deemed to not fall into the red card category.
"He’s our captain and it’s good to have him available for the whole week because sometimes these things can take a while as they look for clarity."
The Springboks take on Wales at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff in their final match of what has been a relatively successful year for the team.
