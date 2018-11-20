Energy expert urges South Africans to invest in renewable energy
Director of Stellenbosch University's Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies Sampson Mamphweli says South Africans need to be proactive.
JOHANNESBURG – As Eskom continues to warn about the increasing risk of load shedding, South Africa has been advised to invest in renewable energy.
Eskom implemented stage one load shedding on Sunday due to breakdowns at a number of power stations.
The utility says that 10 of its power stations have less than 20 days of coal supply and five of those have less than 10 days.
“The small business owners can install solar energy products which they can get for R8 per watt and they can also even at home level also install solar thermal systems or what we normally refer to as solar water heaters.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
