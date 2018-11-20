Popular Topics
EE: World Toilet Day a reminder that Basic Education Dept failing pupils

Equal Education (EE) says it will never give up its fight for safe and clean toilets at schools.

FILE: A pit toilet. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Equal Education (EE) says it will never give up its fight for safe and clean toilets at schools.

The rights group made the comments on Monday during World Toilet Day.

It says the day should be a reminder that the Basic Education Department is failing in fulling its constitutional mandate to protect the rights of pupils.

It has been more than four years since five-year-old Michael Komape drowned in a pit toilet in Limpopo.

EE's Tracey Malawana said: “Such things will not discourage us from demanding our constitutional right and also making sure that we achieve proper or adequate sanitation facilities in all schools.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

