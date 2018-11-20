Economic constraints making SA less competitive - economist

The International Monetary Fund says economic recovery faces massive challenges amid the growing debt of the country's floundering state-owned enterprises.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa’s growth remains stuck in low gear.

This is just one of the views contained in an International Monetary Fund report on the state of the country's economy.

The report points out economic recovery faces massive challenges amid the growing debt of the country's floundering state-owned enterprises.

Economist Dennis Dykes agrees with much of the report's findings.

“The South African economy is faced with increasing costs, increasing taxes, we’ve got irregularly costs around a whole range of things that affect other economies. The bottom line is we’ve become less and less competitive, and therefore the economy is becoming stuck in a low growth situation,” he said.

