Report: Zuma files affidavit in aid of Tom Moyane
The 'Business Day' is reporting that Jacob Zuma has filed an affidavit in Moyane’s Constitutional Court application to review the decision to establish the commission and set aside its recommendations.
PRETORIA - Former President Jacob Zuma has reportedly given his support to former South Africa Revenue Service Commissioner Tom Moyane, saying the Nugent Commission of Inquiry went beyond its mandate.
The Business Day is reporting that Zuma has filed an affidavit in Moyane’s Constitutional Court application to review the decision to establish the commission and set aside its recommendations.
President Cyril Ramaphosa fired Moyane last month after receiving an interim report from retired Judge Robert Nugent.
It was former Minister Malusi Gigaba who recommended to Zuma that he establish a commission of inquiry into Sars, but he never did so.
It was only in May this year, months after Zuma was removed from office, that Ramaphosa established the Nugent Commission of Inquiry and approved its terms of reference.
According to the Business Day, Zuma states in an affidavit that it was never his intention that the Sars commission would issue interim recommendations before gathering all the evidence. To that extent, the commission has deviated from its original purpose, claims the former president.
It’s unclear on what authority Zuma believes his submission has any legal weight, considering he was out of office and played no role in establishing the commission.
