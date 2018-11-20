Do or die for Bantwana in final under-17 World Cup group game

The South African under-17 women’s side have a mammoth task of trying to beat Brazil in their final Group B game to keep their chances of progressing to the knockout stages alive.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African under-17 women’s side have a mammoth task of trying to beat Brazil in their final Group B game to keep their chances of progressing to the Fifa U17 Women's World Cup knockout stages alive.

Bantwana played out to a goalless draw against Mexico in their opening match but they were thrashed 6-0 by favorites Japan in their second outing to make things very difficult for themselves.

Coach Simphiwe Dludlu’s girls sit bottom of the group, tied on a point each with Brazil, but the South American girls have a better goal difference than Bantwana.

Bantwana will have to keep a clean sheet and score at least three goals against Brazil and also hope that Japan beat Mexico in the other group game.

Midfielder Oratile Mokwena is optimistic about the team’s chances against Brazil.

“I think we stand a good chance against Brazil because they are not as technically good as Japan. They kick the ball forward a lot and they are not as good, so we can capitalise on that.”

Mokwena says that they need to keep possession of the ball against Brazil, which will help them penetrate the South American side’s defence.

“We need to keep the ball and go forward. We'll have more options when we do. We also need to take shots on goal because it is something we have failed to do so far, is take shots at goal.”

Bantwana’s match will kickoff at 19:00 on Tuesday night.