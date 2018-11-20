Dept: Inter-governmental approach needed to deal with Vaal River contamination

The South African Human Rights Commission on Monday held the second leg of its inquiry into raw sewage spilling into the river.

JOHANNESBURG – The Environmental Affairs Department says an inter-governmental approach is needed to deal with the contamination of the Vaal River.

The South African Human Rights Commission on Monday held the second leg of its inquiry into raw sewage spilling into the river.

The inquiry started in September following a site inspection of the river which found widespread contamination.

Eyewitness News revealed two months ago how parents at a local school in Vereeniging were up in arms over their children's exposure to toxic waste and raw sewage flowing into the premises.

Head of advocacy and research in Gauteng Philip Molekoa says they need to discuss funding for infrastructure development in the area.

“Unfortunately because of a now high level of unemployment people living under difficult economic circumstances, you also have a problem because the municipalities are unable to generate their own revenues to be able to service its own socio-economic challenges.”

The inquiry resumes on Tuesday morning.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)