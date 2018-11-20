Davids, Human and Matfield shortlisted for Bulls coaching job
Current Southern Kings boss Deon Davids is the favourite to take the position after relative success with the Port Elizabeth side with very little resources.
JOHANNESBURG – The Blue Bulls have announced a three-man shortlist for the vacant head coach position after the departure of John Mitchell to England two months ago.
Pote Human is no stranger to Pretoria as he is the franchise’s current Currie Cup head coach and also served as an assistant under Mitchell while former captain and Springbok lock Victor Matfield is also in line for the job.
Mitchell left the Bulls in September to take up the defense coach's role with Eddie Jones’ England.
