Court power outage delays bail application of Vlakfontein murder accused

JOHANNESBURG – The bail application for two men linked to the killings of seven Vlakfontein family members has been delayed at Lenasia Magistrates court due to a power outage.

Ernest Mabaso and Fita Khupe face several charges of premeditated murder are expected to formally apply for bail on Tuesday.

They are accused of killing four children and three women at their home south of Johannesburg and burying their bodies under a pile of sand last month.

It’s still not clear when proceedings will get underway after the power went out this morning.

But Mabaso and Khupe will have to present exceptional circumstances as to why they should be granted bail when they finally appear in court.

The State is opposing their applications because of the seriousness of the crimes.

The pair is accused of masterminding the murders of the family of seven last month.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)