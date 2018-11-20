Court hears Rameez Patel told brother to hide evidence after wife's murder

The 30-year-old Polokwane businessman is on trial for the murder of his 28-year-old wife, Fatima, who was found dead at his apartment in Nirvana, Polokwane in April 2015.

JOHANNESBURG - The Polokwane High Court has heard that double murder accused Rameez Patel told his brother to hide the evidence linking him to his wife's murder.

The 30-year-old Polokwane businessman is on trial for the murder of his 28-year-old wife, Fatima, who was found dead at his apartment in Nirvana, Polokwane in April 2015.

He is also accused of murdering his 51-year-old mother Mahjebeen Banu Patel, who was shot and killed in September last year while he was out on bail.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi says recently there was an attempt on his brother Razeen's life.

“The witness survived a shooting also. The court heard he entrusted the witness with a box of evidence. In that box there were bloodstained clothing, his wife’s handbag, a handgun and some few toys. The accused told him to hide the box at a warehouse.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)