Court hears Rameez Patel told brother to hide evidence after wife's murder
The 30-year-old Polokwane businessman is on trial for the murder of his 28-year-old wife, Fatima, who was found dead at his apartment in Nirvana, Polokwane in April 2015.
JOHANNESBURG - The Polokwane High Court has heard that double murder accused Rameez Patel told his brother to hide the evidence linking him to his wife's murder.
He is also accused of murdering his 51-year-old mother Mahjebeen Banu Patel, who was shot and killed in September last year while he was out on bail.
The National Prosecuting Authority’s Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi says recently there was an attempt on his brother Razeen's life.
“The witness survived a shooting also. The court heard he entrusted the witness with a box of evidence. In that box there were bloodstained clothing, his wife’s handbag, a handgun and some few toys. The accused told him to hide the box at a warehouse.”
