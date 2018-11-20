Cops use stun grenades to disperse Bo-Kaap protesters

A community leader, who simply wants to be called Mishka, says residents are tired of not being listened to when land is sold to private developers.

CAPE TOWN - There is still a stand-off between police and protesters against a development in Bo-Kaap.

The group has been trying to stop a crane from reaching a development site in Lion Street.

Earlier, police used stun grenades to disperse the crowd of mostly elderly demonstrators.

Buitengracht is closed to traffic in both directions between Leeuwen and Buitensingel streets, due to the unrest at Bloem Street.

Officers are stopping the media from going up to where the crane is going up Buiten street. MM pic.twitter.com/r0DRW5yzqB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 20, 2018

#BoKaap residents cheering as this truck struggles to make it up this incline on the corner of Bryant street. Residents are trying to stop a development in Lion street - they say a twelve-storey apartment complex is being built there. MM pic.twitter.com/MS0sNBGsWy — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 20, 2018

Residents say four men and one woman have been arrested.

A large truck transporting a crane has been attempting to get up a steep incline in Buitenkant Street, but without any success.

Police using stun grenades to disperse group. @MoniqueMortlock pic.twitter.com/tWq9qrxkic — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 20, 2018

Residents have been cheering each unsuccessful attempt.

A community leader, who simply wants to be called Mishka, says residents are tired of not being listened to when land is sold to private developers.

She says residents have been objecting to the Lion Street development, but these calls have been ignored.

“I’ve been extremely vocal about this. This is definitely not the end. We won’t allow this kind of bullying by developers who think they have the overhand against us.”

Police officers have been deployed at most access roads to Bo-Kaap and are monitoring the situation.

59-yo Zaidah Davis has lived in #BoKaap all her life. She says land is being sold off in the area so “rich people can live here while the community suffers.” MM pic.twitter.com/gDW1UEfngB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 20, 2018

Earlier this year the Bo-Kaap Civic Association said it opposed the building developments because would destroy the historical feel of the Bo-Kaap. At the time, residents also protested against private development plans in an effort to preserve the area’s culture and heritage.

