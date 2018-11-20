City of CT signs R1.3bn loan agreement with German Development Bank
The loan will be used to co-finance the upgrade of 25 waste water management facilities.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has signed a R1.3 billion loan with the German Development Bank to target wastewater treatment.
It forms part of a development cooperation agreement between South Africa and Germany aimed at helping to mitigate the effects of climate change and contribute to water resilience.
The loan will be used to co-finance the upgrade of 25 wastewater management facilities.
The money will have to be repaid over the next 15 years and it's the first time the bank collaborates directly with a South African municipality.
Germany's ambassador to South Africa Martin Schaefer says Capetonians have demonstrated to the world that it's possible to substantially reduce its water footprint and strengthen resilience against climate change.
Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato said: “Some of the infrastructure in the City of Cape Town and surrounds is very old. It is in place for over 100 years plus. At the end of the day, the loan will take us a long way in addressing some of the pressing infrastructural needs.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
ANC backed into a corner over VAT hike
-
[WATCH] Bo-Kaap residents protest to stop construction vehicles
-
‘When the enemy raises its ugly head, cut the head’
-
[LISTEN] Momentum to pay maximum of R3m to violent crime victims’ families
-
Price hikes could help Eskom's credit rating
-
ANC NWC adamant action must be taken against those linked to VBS Bank ‘looting’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.