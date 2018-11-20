City of CT signs R1.3bn loan agreement with German Development Bank

The loan will be used to co-finance the upgrade of 25 waste water management facilities.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has signed a R1.3 billion loan with the German Development Bank to target wastewater treatment.

It forms part of a development cooperation agreement between South Africa and Germany aimed at helping to mitigate the effects of climate change and contribute to water resilience.

The loan will be used to co-finance the upgrade of 25 wastewater management facilities.

The money will have to be repaid over the next 15 years and it's the first time the bank collaborates directly with a South African municipality.

Germany's ambassador to South Africa Martin Schaefer says Capetonians have demonstrated to the world that it's possible to substantially reduce its water footprint and strengthen resilience against climate change.

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato said: “Some of the infrastructure in the City of Cape Town and surrounds is very old. It is in place for over 100 years plus. At the end of the day, the loan will take us a long way in addressing some of the pressing infrastructural needs.”

