Certain areas in WC remain in critical state due to water shortages
Average dam levels in the province have dropped slightly from last week's 63.1% to 61.9%.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town may have been able to keep its head above water as the drought reached near crisis proportions last summer, however, certain others areas in the Western Cape remain in a critical condition due to water shortages.
Dams feeding Cape Town are faring better, but they remain in a precarious situation.
James-Brent Styan from the provincial Environmental Affairs Department said: “The Karoo remains in critical condition with Beaufort West that still relies on groundwater and the existing water acclimation plant in the town. We will continue to monitor the province and deploy services where necessary. We want to urge that people coming into the province over the coming months adhere to the local restrictions.”
