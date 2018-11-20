Bok medical staff to assess Etzebeth fitness for Wales clash

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
Go

Bok medical staff to assess Etzebeth fitness for Wales clash

Eben Etzebeth has missed the last two matches against France and Scotland due to a foot injury sustained in the opening match of the tour against England at Twickenham.

Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth (L) is tackled by England flanker Brad Shields (R) during the international rugby union test match between England and South Africa at Twickenham stadium in south-west London on 3 November 2018. Picture: AFP
Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth (L) is tackled by England flanker Brad Shields (R) during the international rugby union test match between England and South Africa at Twickenham stadium in south-west London on 3 November 2018. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth will be assessed on Tuesday afternoon by the Bok medical staff to determine his fitness for the Springbok’s final match of the year against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

Etzebeth has missed the last two matches against France and Scotland due to a foot injury sustained in the opening match of the tour against England at Twickenham.

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus says he is confident that the towering lock will be available for selection for the Wales Test.

"Last week I said it was 50/50 chance for him to be involved but this week I am more optimistic that he will be involved."

There is extra motivation for the Boks to win this match as they have lost the last two matches against the Welsh in Cardiff.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA