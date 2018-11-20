Bok medical staff to assess Etzebeth fitness for Wales clash
Eben Etzebeth has missed the last two matches against France and Scotland due to a foot injury sustained in the opening match of the tour against England at Twickenham.
JOHANNESBURG - Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth will be assessed on Tuesday afternoon by the Bok medical staff to determine his fitness for the Springbok’s final match of the year against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.
Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus says he is confident that the towering lock will be available for selection for the Wales Test.
"Last week I said it was 50/50 chance for him to be involved but this week I am more optimistic that he will be involved."
There is extra motivation for the Boks to win this match as they have lost the last two matches against the Welsh in Cardiff.
