Blitz & Giants have their Proteas available

CAPE TOWN - The Mzansi Super League (MSL) fans will get its first look of the current Proteas in the inaugural competition clash between the Cape Town Blitz and Nelson Mandela Bay Giants on Wednesday at Newlands.

Both teams won their MSL opener with the Blitz sitting top of the log after two victories. The Cape side opened the tournament with a 49-run win over the Tshwane Spartans before defeating the Durban Heat by three wickets at Kingsmead on Sunday.

The Giants overcame the Jozi Stars at the Wanderers by five wickets on Saturday.

Giants coach Eric Simons is relishing having the services of leg-spinner Imran Tahir and all-rounder Chris Morris at his disposal.

“We’ve always been a very balanced squad, but the arrival of Imran Tahir and Chris Morris obviously adds new depth, new dimension and new experience to the side.”

“It’s always a nice position to be in when you can have good, tough conversations about selection. Nobody deserves to be left out of the game, but obviously, we have two international cricketers coming back and we want the best side in the field against Cape Town Blitz.

“They are also a very good team and they have got wins under the belt as well, and we are looking forward to a very exciting game on Wednesday.”

Blitz coach Ashwell Prince will welcome his franchise captain, Farhaan Behardien, into the fold for the first time. Behardien will take over from England international Dawid Malan, who has left for the United Arab Emirates to play in the Abu Dhabi T10.

The Blitz are further boosted with the arrival of Proteas wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock and all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo. Along with the in-form Pakistani international Asif Ali, who smashed 80 off 33 balls against the Heat.

Prince feels the MSL will only grow in momentum with the national team players available.

“I have always been of the opinion that the standard of our domestic T20 competition is really good, and that’s mostly without our Proteas players. So, when you add the Proteas and two/three internationals, you have a good product.

“Every game, though, is a different challenge, and there is homework to be done on all their players. We will prepare accordingly, and you have to counter anything they have to offer.”