Black Leopards appoint Kerr as new coach
Dylan Kerr (51) will be tasked with making sure that Lidodaduvha avoids relegation back to the Nation First Division, after earning promotion to top flight football at the beginning of the season.
JOHANNESBURG - Struggling Absa Premiership Side Black Leopards have appointed Dylan Kerr as their new head coach, replacing Joel Masutha who resigned last week.
Lidodaduvha currently sit 14th on the league table with only two wins from 11 matches for a poultry tally of nine points so far, this season.
Masutha resigned from the club last week after a 3-1 thrashing at the hands of Cape Town City in the Mother City.
Kerr is no stranger to South African football, as he served stints as Sammy Troughton’s assistant at Mpumalanga Black Aces‚ Thanda Royal Zulu and Nathi Lions before coaching in Vietnam, Tanzania and more recently at Kenyan giants Gor Mahia who he guided to this year’s group stages of the CAF Confederations Cup.
Kerr’s first assignment in charge will be a daunting contest against Bidvest Wits at home on 1 December after their clash against Mamelodi Sundowns on 28 November was postponed due to Sundown’s Champions League commitments.
