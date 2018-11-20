Bitcoin extends slide to below $4,500; loses 30% in a week

2 boys die at Centane initiation school
Bitcoin is now trading at $4,354.20, its lowest level on the Bitstamp exchange since October 2017.
LONDON - Bitcoin tumbled more than 7.5% on Tuesday to below $4,500 BTC=BTSP, knocking off nearly a third in value of the world's best-known cryptocurrency's losses within a week as a selloff in digital currencies intensified across the board.
Other cryptocurrencies also fell sharply, with Ethereum's ether losing 10% ETH=BTSP and Ripple's XRP XRP=BTSP down 13% in a largely sentiment-driven slide.
