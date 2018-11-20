Bill giving AG more powers gazzetted

The Public Audit Amendment Act, as signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, appears in Tuesday's government gazette.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has given his assent to a bill which will give the Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu significant new powers to act against irregular spending by the state.

The Public Audit Amendment Act, as signed by Ramaphosa, appears in Tuesday's government gazette.

It allows the auditor-general to refer material audit irregularities for further investigation if necessary and in certain cases, to demand the recovery of money lost from accounting officers and authorities such as SOE boards.

Makwetu says it's not yet clear when the Public Audit Amendment Act will come into effect.

He and his staff have been briefing Members of Parliament in Parliament on the regulations his office has already drafted to give effect to the new law.