ANC NWC adamant action must be taken against those linked to VBS Bank ‘looting’

The committee held a meeting on Monday in Mpumalanga to discuss elections, the Zondo Commission of Inquiry, the Matlosana Municipality in the province and the upcoming ANC Youth League national conference.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)'s national working committee (NWC) has re-affirmed its call that those found guilty of wrongdoing in the VBS Mutual Bank debacle must face the consequences.

Two weeks ago, the ANC national executive committee had not decided whether to accept or reject the party’s Integrity Commission's report on the involvement of its Limpopo leaders in the looting of VBS Bank and instead passed the buck onto the working committee.

The report recommended the NEC direct Limpopo treasurer general Danny Msiza and deputy chair Florence Radzilani to step aside from all ANC activities.

On state capture, the NWC says it believes the Zondo Commission can prevent it from happening again.

“The ANC is cooperating with the commission and has encouraged its members to come forward should they have information that could be helpful to the work of the commission,” the statement released on Tuesday said.