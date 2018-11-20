AB Xuma Primary principal took immediate action over abuse claims, court hears
Former scholar patrol guard Johannes Molefe is on trial for allegedly raping and sexually assaulting dozens of pupils at the AB Xuma Primary School last year.
JOHANNESBURG – The principal of a Soweto school embroiled in allegations of sexual abuse has told the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court she immediately acted when the matter came to her attention.
Former scholar patrol guard Johannes Molefe is on trial for allegedly raping and sexually assaulting dozens of pupils at the AB Xuma Primary School last year.
The school’s principal Maria Mthimkhulu testified in court on Monday.
Mthimkhulu says she was shocked when one of the affected pupil’s grandmother said that the accused told her granddaughter she has nice legs and he wants to make her his wife.
She says she was also informed by another parent, whose child had developed a bladder problem, that the 58-year-old man had abused her daughter.
The principal says she immediately ordered the school’s management team to investigate whether more children have been affected.
She says the team came back with a list of 54 pupils who had been sexually abused allegedly by the school guard.
Mthimkhulu says she immediately suspended Molefe, laid a complaint with the police and informed the Education Department.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Kodwa: EFF's criticism of Gordhan a distraction
-
[CARTOON] Goodness Gracious
-
Momentum faces backlash for declining to pay R2.4m claim
-
Denise Ganas vows to continue fighting Momentum despite a premium payout
-
Gordhan: Zuma pushed for nuclear deal to become a reality
-
[LISTEN] Momentum explains why it refused to pay R2.4m claim
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.