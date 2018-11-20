Popular Topics
AB Xuma Primary principal took immediate action over abuse claims, court hears

Former scholar patrol guard Johannes Molefe is on trial for allegedly raping and sexually assaulting dozens of pupils at the AB Xuma Primary School last year.

FILE: The AB Xuma Primary School in Orlando, Soweto, where more than 80 pupils were allegedly sexually assaulted by a scholar patrol guard. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN
FILE: The AB Xuma Primary School in Orlando, Soweto, where more than 80 pupils were allegedly sexually assaulted by a scholar patrol guard. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The principal of a Soweto school embroiled in allegations of sexual abuse has told the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court she immediately acted when the matter came to her attention.

Former scholar patrol guard Johannes Molefe is on trial for allegedly raping and sexually assaulting dozens of pupils at the AB Xuma Primary School last year.

The school’s principal Maria Mthimkhulu testified in court on Monday.

Mthimkhulu says she was shocked when one of the affected pupil’s grandmother said that the accused told her granddaughter she has nice legs and he wants to make her his wife.

She says she was also informed by another parent, whose child had developed a bladder problem, that the 58-year-old man had abused her daughter.

The principal says she immediately ordered the school’s management team to investigate whether more children have been affected.

She says the team came back with a list of 54 pupils who had been sexually abused allegedly by the school guard.

Mthimkhulu says she immediately suspended Molefe, laid a complaint with the police and informed the Education Department.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Popular in Local

