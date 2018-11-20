5 key quotes from Pravin Gordhan's state capture inquiry testimony
Unlike Monday, Gordhan went into a bit more detail on a number of topics, including the Guptas, The 'New Age' business breakfasts, his relationship with Tom Moyane and Bell Pottinger's targeted disinformation campaign.
JOHANNESBURG - It's been another long day of testimony for Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan who wrapped up day two of his state capture inquiry testimony on Tuesday afternoon.
Unlike Monday, Gordhan went into a bit more detail on a number of topics including the Guptas, The New Age business breakfasts, his relationship with former Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane and Bell Pottinger's targeted disinformation campaign.
Here are five key quotes he said.
ON MEETING THE GUPTAS
[NEWS IN QUOTES] #PravinGordhan says he's never met one-on-one with the Guptas. pic.twitter.com/kRi7YXUpZ0— Eyewitness News (@ewnupdates) November 20, 2018
[NEWS IN QUOTES] #StateCaptureInquiry Gordhan says he has never been to #Saxonwold or the Gupta wedding. pic.twitter.com/epoPQtdFrI— Eyewitness News (@ewnupdates) November 20, 2018
ON THE LEAKING OF HIS STATEMENT
#StateCaptureInquiry Pravin Gordhan says the leak of the 27 questions showed there was an agenda.— Eyewitness News (@ewnupdates) November 20, 2018
EWN's live blog is still here to give you rolling updates: https://t.co/mBFA8taOME pic.twitter.com/YInzHwZtOj
ON FAKE NEWS
[NEWS IN QUOTES] #PravinGordhan on fake news. #StateCaptureInquiry pic.twitter.com/zLZqSXUM2D— Eyewitness News (@ewnupdates) November 20, 2018
NOT SUBMITTING TO BULLYING
#StateCaptureInquiry "I'm not a commodity for sale and I think the Guptas learnt that too," Pravin Gordhan says. RP pic.twitter.com/jAFWYdPld5— Eyewitness News (@ewnupdates) November 20, 2018
Gordhan continues his testimony on Wednesday, 21 November.
