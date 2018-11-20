Popular Topics
5 key quotes from Pravin Gordhan's state capture inquiry testimony

Unlike Monday, Gordhan went into a bit more detail on a number of topics, including the Guptas, The 'New Age' business breakfasts, his relationship with Tom Moyane and Bell Pottinger's targeted disinformation campaign.

A video screengrab of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan appearing at the Zondo commission of inquiry on 20 November 2018.
A video screengrab of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan appearing at the Zondo commission of inquiry on 20 November 2018.
Refilwe Pitjeng 27 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - It's been another long day of testimony for Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan who wrapped up day two of his state capture inquiry testimony on Tuesday afternoon.

Unlike Monday, Gordhan went into a bit more detail on a number of topics including the Guptas, The New Age business breakfasts, his relationship with former Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane and Bell Pottinger's targeted disinformation campaign.

Here are five key quotes he said.

ON MEETING THE GUPTAS

ON THE LEAKING OF HIS STATEMENT

ON FAKE NEWS

NOT SUBMITTING TO BULLYING

Gordhan continues his testimony on Wednesday, 21 November.

