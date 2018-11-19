Zuma calls for unity ahead of 2019 election

Jacob Zuma says there must not be a single member of the ANC who does not genuinely work towards unity within the organisation.

DURBAN - Former President Jacob Zuma has called for the genuine fostering of unity in the party otherwise the African National Congress (ANC) will end up becoming like a crooked pastor who preaches one thing but behaves differently.

Zuma is continuing with his participation in the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) ANC’s election campaign trail in Durban on Monday afternoon.

He met with the veteran’s league in eThekwini for breakfast at Coastlands and is expected to visit the Clermont Hostel and taxi ranks in Pietermaritzburg.

The provincial ANC has called on all past and present NEC members who hail from KwaZulu-Natal to participate in campaign efforts ahead of the 2019 elections.

Zuma has again acknowledged that next year’s polls will be "very tough" compared with previous years, which is why all members needed to rally for votes.

Speaking in IsiZulu, the former president told the veterans that their role as elders within the organisation would never cease and they must always be willing to engage those younger than them when they behaved in an "un-ANC" manner.

But Zuma also expressed his dissatisfaction with what he described as veterans fighting among themselves.

“The ANC Veteran’s League was designed to be a solutions-driven structure. It was designed so that even the president of the party can be called to order because the president would know that no one is trying to compete or contest their position. But if the veteran’s league does not carry itself in a respectable manner, it won’t even have the kind of legitimate authority to even call a secretary from a small region because it won’t be taken seriously.”

During the height of discontent with Zuma’s presidency, the veteran’s league was among the arms of the ANC that called for him to step down.

Still on the topic of the role of the veteran’s league, Zuma said it must not shy away from calling on members to answer to them if they behaved in a manner that was against the values of the organisation.

Using himself as an example, the former president said no leader should be beyond reproach.

“You must call Zuma and speak to him about the things you are unhappy with. You should tell the ANC that we met with you (Zuma) and if you find no joy, call the chair and secretary to say ‘we are not satisfied with his behaviour, he must be taken to the disciplinary committee.’ It must become a thing to hear that Zuma has been sent to the disciplinary committee on recommendations from the Veteran’s League.”

Zuma said there must not be a single member of the ANC who did not genuinely work towards unity within the organisation.

“We can’t keep preaching unity if we genuinely don’t have it, otherwise we will be like those crooked pastors who preach one thing but behave differently once they leave the church.”

The now retired politician called on the veterans to also form part of the campaign trail because this election required all kinds of expertise from within the party.