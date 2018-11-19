Zuma: ANC must become an example of unity

The former ANC leader has continued forming part of the KwaZulu-Natal ANC’s election campaign trail in Durban on Monday.

DURBAN - Former President Jacob Zuma says the African National Congress (ANC) must clean up its act and become a good example to other political parties of what unity looks like.

Zuma has continued forming part of the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) ANC’s election campaign trail in Durban on Monday.

He started off the morning by addressing a breakfast with the Veteran’s League from the eThekwini region and will visit hostels in Clermont followed by a blitz walk at taxi ranks in Pietermaritzburg.

The provincial ANC has called on all past and present national executive committee members who hail from KZN to participate in campaign efforts ahead of the 2019 elections.

This includes former provincial chair Sbu Ndebele who has been approached by the incumbent executive to assist with reaching out to voters.

Provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli confirmed their meeting with Ndebele during this morning’s breakfast just before introducing Zuma to come onto the podium.

Ndebele, who was once part of then-president Thabo Mbeki’s camp in the years leading up to the ANC’s Polokwane conference, has previously received hostile treatment from party members in the province for supporting that faction.

Ndebele had been one of the people advocating for Mbeki to get a third term

In 2005, not long after Zuma was axed by Mbeki as deputy president, Ndebele had to be escorted out of a Youth Day rally in KwaMashu after objects were thrown at him from Zuma loyalists.

Ntuli says all leaders of the ANC are needed to try and achieve a decisive win for the party next year.

#ThumaMinaKZN Former President #JacobZuma is still on the campaign and this morning he is having breakfast with the veterans league here in the eThekwini region. He’s sitting in between deputy chair Mike Mabuyakhulu and Provincial Secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli.ZN pic.twitter.com/wHFSghItPv — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 19, 2018

ZUMA PREACHES UNITY IN THE ANC

The former president says unity must not just be a catchphrase for the party but a lived experience by all members in the party.

“We must make comrades who don’t see eye-to-eye to come face each other and unite. This would make me very happy. It will also make it much easier for us to tell people to vote for the ANC”

Zuma has emphasised the influence that KZN has within the ruling party, adding that this is one of the reasons why the national leaders decided to host the ANC’s annual 8 January statement in the province.

The former president says this why there can no longer be room for divisions within the organisation.

“By the time we get to 2019…even those voters who would’ve looked at us and said ‘this organisation is busy fighting with itself’ must see that fighting is a thing of the past in the ANC, but maybe for parties like the DA and EFF. The ANC must become an example of unity.”

Ntuli says after assessing where most of the party’s votes come from, the organisation has found that the elderly remain loyal when it comes to voting for the ANC.

He says this has driven their initiative to reach out to them and get their insights on what they believe is happening and should be done within the ANC.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)