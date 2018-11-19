World Toilet Day: 'Motshekga must get rid of dangerous, unhygienic pit latrines'

The rights organisation says the minister continues to refuse to deal with poor sanitation, especially in rural and township schools.

CAPE TOWN - As Monday marks World Toilet Day, Equal Education (EE) says it's keeping up the pressure on Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga to get rid of dangerous and unhygienic pit latrines at schools.

It’s been more than four years since five-year-old Michael Komape drowned in a pit toilet in Limpopo.

EE’s Tracey Malawana says World Toilet Day should serve as a reminder of the minister’s constitutional mandate.

“We’ll keep on engaging the minister of basic education and the MECs of education in different provinces until something happens.”

Earlier this year, President Cyril Ramaphosa launched an initiative between the government and private sector which aims to fast-track the eradication of pit toilets in the country's schools.