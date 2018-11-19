Wesgro launches global campaign to revive CT tourism
Investment agency Wesgro launched its global campaign ‘Nowhere Does it Better’ in Cape Town on Monday afternoon.
CAPE TOWN - The tourism industry is trying to re-inspire travellers and put Cape Town back on the map after the negative impact the drought has had on tourism in the Western Cape.
At the event, members from hotels across the city, airlines, and government officials were present.
#NowhereBetter Wesgro and partners launching it’s Nowhere Does it Better campaign at the One&Only Hotel this afternoon. KP pic.twitter.com/rDWkXc54n5— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 19, 2018
The campaign is a direct response to the negative coverage around the Cape Town drought. The campaign is funded by the private sector, local, provincial and national government.
Wesgro’s Tim Harris says they’ve raised R13 million for the campaign.
The roll-out plan will include awareness by using social media, the media, and trade partnerships.
“It’s a single voice on a wide level campaign that has nobody’s logo on it, but simply put the destination first. That is something that is hardly been done around the world.”
A consumer website is already up and running and the trade website, where companies can download the white label campaign, will be launched on Friday.
