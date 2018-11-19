Popular Topics
Wesgro launches global campaign to revive CT tourism

Investment agency Wesgro launched its global campaign ‘Nowhere Does it Better’ in Cape Town on Monday afternoon.

Wesgro has launched its global campaign ‘Nowhere Does it Better’ in Cape Town on 19 November 2018. Picture: @discoverctwc/Twitter
CAPE TOWN - The tourism industry is trying to re-inspire travellers and put Cape Town back on the map after the negative impact the drought has had on tourism in the Western Cape.

Investment agency Wesgro launched its global campaign ‘Nowhere Does it Better’ in Cape Town on Monday afternoon.

At the event, members from hotels across the city, airlines, and government officials were present.

The campaign is a direct response to the negative coverage around the Cape Town drought. The campaign is funded by the private sector, local, provincial and national government.

Wesgro’s Tim Harris says they’ve raised R13 million for the campaign.

The roll-out plan will include awareness by using social media, the media, and trade partnerships.

“It’s a single voice on a wide level campaign that has nobody’s logo on it, but simply put the destination first. That is something that is hardly been done around the world.”

A consumer website is already up and running and the trade website, where companies can download the white label campaign, will be launched on Friday.

