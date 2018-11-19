WCED grants exemptions to 97% of fee-paying schools
The department has made R55 million available to quintile 4 and 5 schools that are struggling to collect school fees from parents.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has helped 97% of fee-paying schools to grant exemptions to learners who are unable to pay school fees.
The department has made R55 million available to quintile 4 and 5 schools that are struggling to collect school fees from parents.
This funding has provided compensation for exemptions granted in 2017 at the majority of fee-paying schools in the province. It'll assist 81,000 pupils who receive these exemptions.
Provincial Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver said: “We have made payments to 558 of our fee-paying schools, which is equal to 97% of fee-paying schools in the Western Cape. Every child has a right to education and we’re very pleased that we can assist our schools with this type of compensation as well as parents who are struggling to make ends meet.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Momentum faces backlash for declining to pay R2.4m claim
-
Denise Ganas vows to continue fighting Momentum despite a premium payout
-
[LISTEN] Momentum explains why it refused to pay R2.4m claim
-
Zuma: ANC must become an example of unity
-
Yanga Sobetwa crowned 'Idols SA' season 14 winner
-
ConCourt dismisses Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s cost order appeal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.