WCED grants exemptions to 97% of fee-paying schools

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has helped 97% of fee-paying schools to grant exemptions to learners who are unable to pay school fees.

The department has made R55 million available to quintile 4 and 5 schools that are struggling to collect school fees from parents.

This funding has provided compensation for exemptions granted in 2017 at the majority of fee-paying schools in the province. It'll assist 81,000 pupils who receive these exemptions.

Provincial Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver said: “We have made payments to 558 of our fee-paying schools, which is equal to 97% of fee-paying schools in the Western Cape. Every child has a right to education and we’re very pleased that we can assist our schools with this type of compensation as well as parents who are struggling to make ends meet.”

