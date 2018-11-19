WC schools urged to report unlawful, dangerous transportation

On Friday, 12 children were injured in an accident on Baden Powell near the N2 turn-off.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) is urging schools to report unlawful and dangerous transportation to the Traffic Department.

The learners were being transported from Mitchells Plain schools to Khayelitsha in a seven-seater Avanza. The driver was arrested for drunk driving.

Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver said: “When it comes to the private transportation of learners, the biggest problem we see on our roads daily is overcrowding and the use of unauthorised vehicles. The Education Department has no jurisdiction over monitoring compliance of private vehicles. We do ask that principals report cases of dangerous and unlawful transportation to traffic authorities.”

Four months ago, a seven-year-old child died after a minibus taxi overloaded with at least 29 primary school children crashed near the Borcherds Quarry off-ramp.

