[WATCH LIVE] Pravin Gordhan gives evidence at state capture commission
Gordhan is expected to talk about his tenure as Finance Minister from when he was appointed in 2009 and the pressure he endured to approve certain deals to benefit some individuals, including the Gupta family.
JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has begun giving evidence at the state capture commission.
He is also expected to touch on the pressure Treasury received from former President Jacob Zuma to support the nuclear build programme even though the country could not afford it.
WATCH: Pravin Gordhan gives evidence at state capture commission
