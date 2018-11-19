Unisa investigates after employee alleged to be behind fake news websites

News24 revealed that the employee was behind the set-up of more than 10 fake news sites and that he was making money off them through adverts.

JOHANNESBURG – The University of South Africa says it’s looking into an employee who is alleged to have created websites with the purpose of spreading fake news

The university says the employee is still reporting to work, and will continue to do so until an internal investigation wraps up.

Unisa spokesperson Martin Ramotshela said: “One, is to establish the truthfulness of this report that was written by News24 if it is true and if indeed our employee is involved in this matter. Two, is to check if he utilised any of the resources or facilities of the university. Three, to also relook at our policies to see if he has violated any of those policies.”