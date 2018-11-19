Popular Topics
Thundershowers, heavy rain expected for Gauteng

Forecasters say that heavy rains will begin on Monday afternoon and continue into Tuesday morning.

FILE: Thunderstorm passes through the northern suburbs in Johannesburg. Picture: Dewet Meyer/iWitness
FILE: Thunderstorm passes through the northern suburbs in Johannesburg. Picture: Dewet Meyer/iWitness
3 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service says Gauteng residents should brace themselves for thundershowers on Monday evening.

Forecasters say that heavy rains will begin this afternoon and continue into Tuesday morning.

Forecaster Dipuo Tawana said: “We’re expecting a 60% chance of rain in the afternoon to the evening. We are expecting afternoon thundershowers to continue tomorrow, with a 60% probability of showers and thundershowers. But by Wednesday, we’re not expecting much of rain, it’s going to be partly cloudy throughout the province.”

Parts of Mpumalanga and the North West are also expected to see thundershowers during the course of the day and will see temperatures between 26 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius.

Parts of the Free State are also expected to receive rain and will experience temperatures ranging between 31 and 36 degrees Celsius.

South Africa's coastal regions can expect mild to hot temperatures, with Cape Town set to hit 27 degrees Celsius, Port Elizabeth will see 25 degrees Celsius and Durban 22 degrees Celsius with some rain.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

