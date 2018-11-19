De Lille: The DA has used & abused me

Announcing her new political party to be officially launched in two months’ time, Patricia de Lille again took swipes at her former political home.

CAPE TOWN - Patricia de Lille is returning to politics with a new party.

She announced on Sunday that she's forming a new political party following her bitter departure from the Democratic Alliance (DA).

She believes she still has the political pull to make her a serious contender in next year's general elections.

The public mudslinging between Patricide de Lille and the DA, that culminated in their bitter divorce on the steps of the Western Cape High Court last month, looks set to continue.

“The DA has used me and they’ve abused me and the abuser cannot be rehabilitated. I’ve come to that conclusion."

The DA's Solly Malatsi says the party is not shaken by the formation of De Lille's new party.

De Lille has vowed to use her experience to continue serving the city and the country, saying that she still has a lot of energy and is not ready to retreat into retirement just yet.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)