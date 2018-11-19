De Lille: The DA has used & abused me
Announcing her new political party to be officially launched in two months’ time, Patricia de Lille again took swipes at her former political home.
CAPE TOWN - Patricia de Lille is returning to politics with a new party.
She announced on Sunday that she's forming a new political party following her bitter departure from the Democratic Alliance (DA).
She believes she still has the political pull to make her a serious contender in next year's general elections.
The public mudslinging between Patricide de Lille and the DA, that culminated in their bitter divorce on the steps of the Western Cape High Court last month, looks set to continue.
Announcing her new political party to be officially launched in two months’ time, De Lille again took swipes at her former political home.
“The DA has used me and they’ve abused me and the abuser cannot be rehabilitated. I’ve come to that conclusion."
The DA's Solly Malatsi says the party is not shaken by the formation of De Lille's new party.
De Lille has vowed to use her experience to continue serving the city and the country, saying that she still has a lot of energy and is not ready to retreat into retirement just yet.
WATCH: De Lille to contest 2019 elections with new party
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Politics
-
‘When you eat the DA vote, you make the EFF the official opposition’
-
De Lille received ‘thousands of requests’ to launch new party
-
Mpumalanga ANC distances itself from 'brawl' at Thuma Mina campaign
-
Patricia De Lille announces launch of new political party
-
[FULL STATEMENT] Patricia de Lille announces new political movement
-
Mkhize reiterates Ramaphosa’s assurances on Ingonyama Trust land
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.