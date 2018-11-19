#StateCaptureInquiry: Moyane, Abrahams to apply to cross-examine Gordhan
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is taking the stand at the state capture inquiry on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG – Former South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane and former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shaun Abrahams have told the state capture commission of inquiry they intend to apply to cross-examine Pravin Gordhan.
The Public Enterprises Minister is taking the stand at the inquiry on Monday.
He's expected to implicate Moyane and Abrahams in his testimony.
Gordhan will also talk about his time as Finance Minister since 2009 and detail his interactions with the Gupta family.
Moyane's legal representative Dali Mpofu says: "What we do want to place on record is that we’d like to exercise our rights to reply for cross-examination, subject to that application."
WATCH: Pravin Gordhan gives evidence at state capture commission
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo also has called on those making demands for the head of the legal team at the inquiry to recuse himself to submit a written complaint.
There have been calls for Paul Pretorius to recuse himself because he apparently used to represent former Sars spokesperson Adrian Lackay and has close ties with Gordhan.
Zondo says he was made aware of this through media reports.
“Those who may wish to request that he should recuse himself should write to the commission with a substantiation of the allegations so that they can then be looked into.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
