State to call more AB Xuma Primary School learners to testify over sex assault
Johannes Molefe is accused of sexually abusing dozens of children from the AB Xuma Primary School last year.
JOHANNESBURG – The rape trial against a former Soweto scholar patrol guard is expected to continue in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Monday morning.
Johannes Molefe is accused of sexually abusing dozens of children from the AB Xuma Primary School last year.
The 58-year-old has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.
The State is expected to call more pupils who have been sexually abused allegedly by Molefe to testify.
Last week, the court heard from three young girls aged between seven and nine-years-old.
One of the girls recounted the day when the accused called her to a secluded area near his guardhouse and allegedly touched her inappropriately.
So far, the pupils who have testified say that they were told by the school to keep quiet about the alleged abuse even to their own parents.
More details about why pupils were told to apparently keep their parents in the dark are expected to emerge when the school principal who is also expected to testify takes the stand.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Momentum faces backlash for declining to pay R2.4m claim
-
Thundershowers, heavy rain expected for Gauteng
-
Yanga Sobetwa crowned 'Idols SA' season 14 winner
-
‘When you eat the DA vote, you make the EFF the official opposition’
-
Opposition parties welcome De Lille's announcement of new party
-
[ALERT] Eskom implements stage 1 rotational load shedding
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.