State to call more AB Xuma Primary School learners to testify over sex assault

Johannes Molefe is accused of sexually abusing dozens of children from the AB Xuma Primary School last year.

JOHANNESBURG – The rape trial against a former Soweto scholar patrol guard is expected to continue in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

The 58-year-old has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.

The State is expected to call more pupils who have been sexually abused allegedly by Molefe to testify.

Last week, the court heard from three young girls aged between seven and nine-years-old.

One of the girls recounted the day when the accused called her to a secluded area near his guardhouse and allegedly touched her inappropriately.

So far, the pupils who have testified say that they were told by the school to keep quiet about the alleged abuse even to their own parents.

More details about why pupils were told to apparently keep their parents in the dark are expected to emerge when the school principal who is also expected to testify takes the stand.

