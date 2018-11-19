State capture has significantly damaged SA – Gordhan

Minister Pravin Gordhan says honest public servants were marginalised and replaced with compromised and incompetent individuals.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says state capture has significantly damaged the country with honest public servants being marginalised, reputations being tarnished and jobs being lost.

He listed the grim ramifications in his opening statement at the Zondo Commission in Parktown on Monday before starting with his testimony.

Gordhan says state capture was systematic.

“State capture became a sophisticated scheme or racket that advanced forced narratives, including racist pejoratives, used external agencies such as Bell Pottinger and the services of professional advisers including management consulting firms, auditors, lawyers and a whole list of other professionals to entrench itself.”

He says the commission needs to look at the damage state capture has caused to individuals.

“People were left jobless, their reputation was tarnished.”

Gordhan says honest public servants were marginalised and replaced with compromised and incompetent individuals.

Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has accused Gordhan of being the biggest enabler of state capture, calling him a corrupt liar.

The party has been picketing outside the state capture commission venue in Parktown on Monday afternoon as Gordhan testifies.

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu said: “It’s high time that the people of South Africa must know that from 2009 when Pravin was made the Minister of Finance, he was the biggest enabler of state capture and the biggest defender of Jacob Zuma.”

The party says it will be back at the commission on Tuesday to send a message that Gordhan must leave office.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)