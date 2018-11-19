Social Development Dept to host inaugural Men's Parliament
The department says the parliamentary sitting will help mobilise men to talk and hopefully bring a change in behaviour.
JOHANNESBURG - The Social Development Department will be hosting the first men's Parliament in Cape Town on Monday.
This is in response to gender-based violence in the country to mark International Men's day since 1992.
#MensParliament NA Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli joined by Deputy Social Development Minister, Hendriëtta Bogopane-Zulu addressing media regarding the launch of The National Men’s Parliament @BrandtKev - KB pic.twitter.com/Ikp2AkgdTQ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 18, 2018
The department says the parliamentary sitting will help mobilise men to talk and hopefully bring a change in behaviour.
Deputy Minister for Social Development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu said: “South African men will speak to one another and call on each other for different things, but also commit themselves to what actual actions they are going to take.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Momentum faces backlash for declining to pay R2.4m claim
-
Thundershowers, heavy rain expected for Gauteng
-
Yanga Sobetwa crowned 'Idols SA' season 14 winner
-
‘When you eat the DA vote, you make the EFF the official opposition’
-
Opposition parties welcome De Lille's announcement of new party
-
[ALERT] Eskom implements stage 1 rotational load shedding
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.