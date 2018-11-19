Social Development Dept to host inaugural Men's Parliament

The department says the parliamentary sitting will help mobilise men to talk and hopefully bring a change in behaviour.

JOHANNESBURG - The Social Development Department will be hosting the first men's Parliament in Cape Town on Monday.

This is in response to gender-based violence in the country to mark International Men's day since 1992.

#MensParliament NA Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli joined by Deputy Social Development Minister, Hendriëtta Bogopane-Zulu addressing media regarding the launch of The National Men’s Parliament @BrandtKev - KB pic.twitter.com/Ikp2AkgdTQ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 18, 2018

Deputy Minister for Social Development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu said: “South African men will speak to one another and call on each other for different things, but also commit themselves to what actual actions they are going to take.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)