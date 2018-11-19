Sisulu denies claims she failed to protect journos arrested in Tanzania
Angela Quintal and her Kenyan colleague Muthoki Mumo were arrested earlier this month for working on tourist visas.
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of International Relations and Cooperation has denied claims that Minister Lindiwe Sisulu put the interests of the Tanzanian government ahead of those of a South African journalist detained in Dar es Salaam.
Angela Quintal and her Kenyan colleague Muthoki Mumo were arrested earlier this month for working on tourist visas.
Sisulu has denied claims that she agreed with the reasons for the journalists' arrests and insists the department worked tirelessly to secure their release.
The minister has asked Quintal to submit all necessary documents to enable the South African high commission to communicate with Tanzanian authorities.
Popular in Africa
-
eSwatini princess gets information portfolio in new government
-
Central African war crimes suspect 'Rambo' handed to global court
-
Operations combating Ebola in DRC suspended after WHO workers attacked
-
Hundreds of schools shut in Burkina Faso over jihadi attacks
-
Zim allows gold mining firms to retain 55% of dollar earnings
-
China: No developing country will fall into debt trap by cooperating with China
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.