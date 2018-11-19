Sisulu denies claims she failed to protect journos arrested in Tanzania

Angela Quintal and her Kenyan colleague Muthoki Mumo were arrested earlier this month for working on tourist visas.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of International Relations and Cooperation has denied claims that Minister Lindiwe Sisulu put the interests of the Tanzanian government ahead of those of a South African journalist detained in Dar es Salaam.

Angela Quintal and her Kenyan colleague Muthoki Mumo were arrested earlier this month for working on tourist visas.

Sisulu has denied claims that she agreed with the reasons for the journalists' arrests and insists the department worked tirelessly to secure their release.

The minister has asked Quintal to submit all necessary documents to enable the South African high commission to communicate with Tanzanian authorities.