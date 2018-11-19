Shopper safety in spotlight ahead of Black Friday, festive season
CAPE TOWN - With the festive season around the corner and Black Friday just a week away, police are offering some advice on how shoppers can stay safe.
Criminals will be setting their sights on malls and shopping centres.
The police's Novella Potelwa said: “People need to exercise vigilance; be aware of what is happening around you. Look out for individuals that may seem to be following you from one location to the next. What is also critical is that people must avoid carrying large sums of cash.”
Business Against Crime's Andrew Anthony adds many retailers are ramping up security.
“What they are doing is pronouncing security to relook at CCTV cameras, upgrade them and maintain them. Shoplifting, bag snatching, these things tend to increase.”
