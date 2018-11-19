Semenya doesn't make IAAF female athlete of the year finalist list

Record-breaking South African athlete Caster Semenya has not made it onto the IAAF’s five finalists list for the female athlete of the year award.

With 15 days to go until the awards ceremony in Monaco, the athletics federation released a shortlist of five female athletes for the coveted award.

European 100m champion Dina Asher-Smith from Great Britain tops the list. Steeplechase world record holder Beatrice Chepkoech from Kenya also makes the cut, while Colombian long jumper Caterine Ibarguen is included.

The other two finalists are sprinter Shaunae Miller-Uibo from the Bahamas and Belgian heptathlon star Nafissatou Thiam.

Earlier this month, the IAAF extended the implementation of its new female testosterone classification rules to allow the outcome of Semenya’s query of the legitimacy of the rules with the Court of Arbitration for Sport until March 2019 instead of the initial implementation date of 1 November.